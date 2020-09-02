News to Know for Sept. 2: Justice Center arrests; Stoney gives emergency childcare update; COVID-19 at colleges; Library reservations; DMV extensions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Few strong storms possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and evening as VERY humid weather stays in place through Friday.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows near 70.
Police said 11 people were arrested during a protest Tuesday night outside the Justice Center in Richmond.
When an officer arrived, officials say the bicyclist tried to leave the area and was stopped by the officer.
Police said officers were assisting the Richmond Sheriff’s Office in dealing with protesters who had moved from the public sidewalk onto Justice Center grounds – causing a security concern.
The bicyclist was charged with obstruction of justice without force, and 10 other people were charged with obstruction of justice with force.
A judge has ordered the closure of a Hanover County restaurant that has violated COVID-19 safety measures and operated without a license.
Last month, Attorney General Mark Herring filed a request for an injunction to ensure compliance with Virginia’s safety measures and to ensure the safety of employees and patrons at Calabash Seafood.
According to the complaint, the local Health Department has received dozens of complaints about the restaurant, including that it was allegedly allowing indoor dining before it was permitted.
There’s growing concern surrounding an increase in COVID-19 cases at colleges and universities across the Commonwealth.
Larger schools like UVA and Virginia Tech are reporting high numbers of student cases in a matter of a few days.
Meanwhile, the Richmond City Health District (RCHD) has been monitoring an outbreak at VCU since mid-August.
As of Tuesday, there was a slight decrease in the number of active student cases, but health officials said this pandemic is far from over.
Richmond school leaders approved a big plan Monday night with few details on exactly how it will work. The district will open up five school buildings to offer childcare services during the pandemic, but who will provide those services and under what safety parameters remain unclear.
While most Richmond Public School buildings will be closed when the school year begins next month, MLK Middle, Holton, Huguenot, Miles Jones and Blackwell will not. Instead, the schools will open their doors for some 500 students who have nowhere else to go when virtual instruction kicks off.
While it has not been announced who will be working with the city to provide the childcare service, Mayor Stoney says an update is expected during today’s COVID-19 briefing.
Chesterfield County will be reserving library spaces for students, families and teleworkers.
Learning spaces will be available at all 10 locations, which includes those locations that are still closed to the public.
Services will vary by location, depending on whether the location is open to the public.
Virginia residents with driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and IDs that originally expire in August, September, and October now have an additional 60 days to renew.
November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
Appointments are still required to visit limited DMV locations throughout the state. To make an appointment for a Virginia DMV location, click here.
