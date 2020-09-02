NBC12 viewers, Red Cross volunteers raise $27,000 for Texas, Louisiana hurricane victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Volunteers from the American Red Cross staffed our Call 12 Center Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon to raise money for Hurricane Laura victims in Texas and Louisiana.
The final numbers are in, and with your help, $27,000 was raised for victims of the storm.
The phones rang off the hook as many of you called in to make donations to help victims of Hurricane Laura.
Michael Rosado is a local Red Cross volunteer and a retired nurse who just returned from Louisiana.
He was mostly on standby in Baton Rouge. That city did not receive a lot of damage, but Rosado said he simply helped where he was needed
“I was actually taking care of the staff that went down there. Being a nurse, making certain that folks were being taken care of both physically and mentally. Doing a lot of training in the meantime. So, the downtime was filled with training, more training, sheltering, mental health classes, those kinds of things to keep abreast of all that’s happening,” Rosado said.
Rosado says Red Cross teams are stationed along the Gulf Coast, assessing the damage and feeding those affected by the storm.
“The phones start ringing, and they start taking the generous donations of everyone that’s giving,” says communications lead Christy Carneal.
If you did not get a chance to donate, and would still like to help, click here.
Carneal says you can always volunteer for the Red Cross or give blood if you can’t afford to financially give back.
