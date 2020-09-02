Mayor Stoney confirms Richmond Behavioral Authority as one of emergency child care partners

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a press conference, Mayor Levar Stoney announced one confirmed partner of the emergency child care services is the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority.
Mayor Stoney says the RBHA is a long-time partner of RPS and the city of Richmond.
RBHA will be operating child care with virtual learning support for children with special needs at one of the school sites.
Mayor Stoney says conversations are continuing with city attorneys to determine other partners.
The starting date is pending when RPS can open the buildings to the city.
Stoney says schools participating in emergency child care services will not be held at full capacity and will be ’drastically reduced’.
The schools will also be adhering to CDC guidelines.
