Man sentenced for marijuana DUI after boy, 5, died in crash

RICHMOND, Va. - A Virginia man has been sentenced to a year of work release for driving under the influence of marijuana during a crash that killed his then girlfriend’s 5-year-old son.
Prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to try Pierce on a manslaughter count.
They had no witnesses who could reinforce Pierce’s level of impairment.
Pierce admitted to having smoked marijuana at about noon that day.
The level of THC in his system was consistent with having ingested marijuana within a four-hour time frame.
Mychae Goode, 24, was previously found guilty in March for unlawful wounding. She was sentenced at the time to five years, with all but two months of that suspended.
The boy who died was Bryan Cameron Hughes Jr.
(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.)