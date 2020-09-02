‘I kept believing in my dream’: Petersburg man wins spot in Guinness World Records

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg man has won the Guinness World Records for growing the tallest tomatillo plant in 2018.
John Pegram won the Guinness Book of World Records after his plant grew to be 9′10″ tall.
Pegram turned his property into an urban farm and noticed the plant growing rather large. The plant was eventually uprooted by a storm but not before qualifying for the Guinness World Record.
After waiting a year and a half, Pegram is now finally a Guinness World Record holder for the tallest tomatillo plant, growing in a unique way.
“I’m using the weeds to help me grow,” Pegram says.
A lesson that stemmed from life.
“I was not a good person...this person used to sell drugs,” he said. ”You see my car over there? My car is on bricks. You know how easy it would’ve been when I waited a year for this Guinness World Record? I kept believing in my dream, you know how easy it would’ve been for me to sell drugs and get that quick money? But I didn’t, I stuck it out.”
And now, he’s hoping others do the same.
“I want to make Black farming popular again,” he said. “My daddy was a sharecropper, my granddaddy was a sharecropper. So instead of complaining about slavery, I just took lemons and made lemonade...a lot of Black people don’t want to farm right now and it’s because of slavery, and I want them to look at me and say, ’OK, farming is cool again. Farming is something we need to do. We need to take care of ourselves.’”
If you would like to speak with Pegram about learning how to farm, you can call him at 804-735-3972.
