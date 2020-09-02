Haskins earns starting QB job for Washington

ASHBURN, Va. (WWBT) - Ron Rivera said he’s known for about three weeks which way he was leaning in terms of a starting quarterback, but on Wednesday, he made it official.
Dwayne Haskins is getting the nod, an expected move in turning the reins of the offense over to the second year signal caller.
“Dwayne’s lived up to everything he and I talked about back in the middle of January. He really has,” Rivera noted. “I’ve been very pleased with his effort and his attitude and the way he approached everything.”
The head coach also said he wanted his players to know who the starting QB was going forward and also get Haskins the most work with the first string offense as possible. The lack of preseason games has made this training camp unconventional, so it wasn’t a typical quarterback competition, but Rivera said that he’s been open with Haskins about what it would take to earn the job since his arrival.
“I made a commitment 10 years ago to another young quarterback (Cam Newton) and just told him: ‘Hey, you know what, I’m choosing you because I believe in you.’ That’s really how I feel about Dwayne,” Rivera said. “He’s lived up to his part of our conversation in January. Because of that, I’m living up to mine. He deserves the opportunity. He’s going to get my support.”
Rivera also said Haskins has handled himself well, has sped up, and is willing to handle the things that the face of the franchise must handle.
Haskins appeared in nine games in 2019 as a rookie, starting seven. He threw for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Kyle Allen and Alex Smith will battle for the right to be Haskins’ back-up at quarterback. Allen started 12 games for Carolina last year, eclipsing 3,300 passing yards and throwing for 17 touchdowns. Smith has not played since November of 2018, when he suffered a severe broken leg, but has worked his way back into the NFL.
