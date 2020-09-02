Forecast: Heat returns today through Friday with late day storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Few strong storms possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and evening as VERY humid weather stays in place through Friday.
TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows near 70 (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for severe storms risk for damaging gusts and isolated tornado risk late afternoon into the evening. Mostly Cloudy with a few morning showers possible otherwise partly sunny, hot and humid with a few scattered storms. Highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated PM shower and storm. Storms could become strong to severe. Lows in the low 70s, high in low 90s. (Rain Chance 30%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows mid 60s, highs lower to mid 80s (Rain Chance 20%)
