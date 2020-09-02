COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 1,126 | Positivity at 7.7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 123,668 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Thursday- a 1,126 case increase since Wednesday.
The state totals stand at 2,652 deaths with 9,741 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,619,053 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, rose slightly to 7.7 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Seven new outbreaks were reported on Thursday; the total number is now 853. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 17,947 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,990 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,185 cases, 269 hospitalizations, 83 deaths
- Henrico: 4,707 cases, 383 hospitalizations, 194 deaths
- Richmond: 4,027 cases, 376 hospitalizations, 49 deaths
- Hanover: 832 cases, 87 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 642 cases, 68 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
- Goochland: 224 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.