As climate change increases precipitation, Northam aims to replace dam restoration funding

First came rising waters and flooded roads. Then came evacuations.
An Aug. 15 storm that stalled over Central Virginia and dropped almost 10 inches of rain on parts of Chesterfield County highlighted a threat that the state has long been aware of but, with climate change, is becoming ever more pressing: dam failures.
In Chesterfield, officials’ fears that rising waters would breach the Falling Creek Reservoir Dam led to the evacuation of about 150 homes in the area. Ultimately the dam would hold and residents would return to their houses, but the unusual storm would heighten concerns about the integrity of the commonwealth’s more than 3,000 dams.
“These incredibly intense and more frequent precipitation events can be more problematic,” said Russ Baxter, deputy director of dam safety and floodplain management with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. “In heavy rains, tropical storm-type rains, dams are going to fail.”
Gov. Ralph Northam would also point to the Chesterfield flooding as justification for restoring $15 million for the rehabilitation of state-owned dams in the budget he presented to the General Assembly when it reconvened for a special session this August. This spending, which legislators had removed from the budget this spring in response to anticipated financial shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “can’t wait,” the governor said.
Other dam-related spending cuts by the General Assembly, including funds for the hiring of a dam safety lead engineer and other positions, would not be restored under Northam’s proposal.
If approved by the legislature, the $15 million in funding would be deposited in the Dam Safety, Flood Prevention, and Protection Assistance Fund “to support rehabilitation of aging dams that pose a threat to public safety and the environment,” said Northam spokesperson Alena Yarmosky.
Virginia’s dams, like those around the country, are showing their years and in many cases are in need of major repairs. About two-thirds of them are regulated by DCR, with the remainder overseen by federal and state institutions like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the State Corporation Commission. Of those inventoried by DCR, only about 15 percent are in compliance with the state’s Dam Safety Act requirements, according to Yarmosky.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.