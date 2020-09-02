Church group provides more than 100 meals to teachers, staff

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - God’s Girls Community Group of The Heights Baptist Church spread kindness on Wednesday by providing meals to more than 100 teachers and staff at George W. Carver Middle School.
The school’s staff was fed a barbeque lunch complete with rolls, baked beans, coleslaw and desserts.
The staff was also given bookmarkers prepared by the church group.
The Heights Baptist Church members have made thousands of masks, and fed medical staff and others in need since the pandemic began in March.
