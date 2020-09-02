Chesterfield ranks no. 1 in leading digital counties

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has been ranked number one in the 2020 Digital Counties Survey.
The county has been ranked number one for the fourth time since 2010 among other counties nationwide with populations between 250,000 and 499,000.
Chesterfield has placed in the top 10 each year since 2010, including nine times in the top 5.
The survey identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including:
- Initiatives that streamline delivery of government services
- Encourage open data
- Collaboration and shared services
- Enhance cybersecurity
- Contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts
The survey notes that Chesterfield “handled sudden work-from-home orders well in part due to its 10-year technology modernization plan and enterprise approach to data-driven government.
Examples that were highlighted were “StratIS” (Strategic Information Sharing) data program and the county’s chatbot, “ChesterBot,” which helped the county manage a sudden surge in phone call volume during the pandemic’s initial stages.
The Digital Counties Survey is conducted annually in the spring. All U.S. counties are invited to participate in the survey, which examines each county’s comprehensive technology plans and programs.
The county’s IST department will be recognized at the Sept. 23 Board of Supervisors meeting.
