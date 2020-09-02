Chesterfield County reserves library spaces for families

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will be reserving library spaces for students, families and teleworkers.
Learning spaces will be available at all 10 locations, which includes those locations that are still closed to the public.
Services will vary by location, depending on whether the location is open to the public.
Spaces can be reserved for individuals and groups up to 12 people.
Curbside service will continue to be offered at all 10 libraries.
You can begin placing your reservations on Sept. 1 for spaces that will be available starting Sept. 8.
All spaces will include seating and free WiFi.
Additional amenities may include tables, whiteboards, access to power outlets and enclosed rooms for group learning or collaboration.
Spaces will be available for reservation from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Hours will be expanded into the evening starting in October.
For more information, click here, or call 804-751-CCPL (2275).
