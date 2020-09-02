AG Herring seeks emergency hearing in lawsuit trying to keep Kanye West off Nov. ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Attorney General Mark Herring has filed a motion for an emergency hearing in the lawsuit trying to block rapper Kanye West from appearing on the November ballot.
The motion was filed in connection to a lawsuit filed by a law firm with ties to prominent Democrats attempting to keep rapper Kanye West off presidential ballots in Virginia.
Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” backing West’s candidacy.
“The Commonwealth of Virginia, including the state elections officials and entities named as Defendants, does not tolerate any type of election fraud. Similarly, this Court has had little patience for keeping candidates on the ballot who have used underhanded and fraudulent tactics to ‘steal a spot on the ballot,’” Herring said in a brief response.
Under state law, a candidate must have 13 electors pledge their support for a candidate as part of the criteria to appear on the ballot.
The lawsuit alleges that 11 of West’s 13 electors may be invalid and asks the court to block West’s name from appearing on ballots.
You can read Herring’s motion, HERE.
