AG Herring heading to court in attempt to remove Kanye West from Nov. ballot

“It’s a little odd,” said Henry Chambers, a law professor at the University of Richmond. “Remember that we don’t directly elect the president. We actually select the electors who will then go and vote for the president at the electoral college or at the in-state gathering that occurs after the election…If their argument is ‘I haven’t agreed to support Kanye West.’ If he happens to get the most votes, then you can understand why they have a problem being listed as an elector if they really haven’t taken the oath to support him.”