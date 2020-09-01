Wild weather in August across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a wild month of weather across Central Virginia in August 2020.
The month started out with the landfall of Hurricane Isaias just south of Wilmington, North Carolina on August 3. The storm raced up the coastline, and the storm’s fast movement spared metro Richmond and the I-95 corridor from seeing much flooding or high wind when the storm crossed eastern Virginia on August 4.
Isaias did bring several tornadoes to coastal areas in Virginia, especially the Northern Neck. An EF-2 tornado was on the ground for 16 miles when it struck Lancaster and Northumberland Counties in the Northern Neck. Five people were injured in the tornado that had winds up to 135mph. A total of 7 tornadoes struck Virginia as a result of Isaias.
August 2020 may be best remembered for the rain. The first few weeks of August brought more than ten inches of rain, and wiped out a rainfall deficit/dry weather to start summer.
In Mid-August, a stationary front brought extreme rainfall amounts up to 9 inches in Chesterfield County on Saturday, August 15. Numerous roads were closed as a result of flooding, and there were water rescues.
Major Hurricane Laura made landfall in western Louisiana on August 27 as a powerful category 4 hurricane. The storm ravaged Western Louisiana, especially near Lake Charles. Homes were destroyed and broadcast towers fell.
KPLC meteorologist Ben Terry posted before and after pictures of his home, which was destroyed in Hurricane Laura.
Laura weakened significantly by the time it arrived in Virginia, and the severe weather threat did not pan out in the Commonwealth because clouds and rain kept the atmosphere stable on Saturday, August 26.
Mother nature had one more trick up her sleeve to close out the month of August, with a couple of tornado warnings across south side Virginia on August 31. Damage was reported to a chicken coop in Northern Mecklenburg County, but there have not been any official reports of tornado damage yet.
The First Alert weather team will keep you posted if any more wild weather threatens in September. Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.