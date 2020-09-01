VCU conducting full test of emergency alerting systems

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) will be conducting a full test of its emergency communications and alerting systems. (Source: Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 1, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 12:45 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) will be conducting a full test of its emergency communications and alerting systems.

The full test will include a one-minute siren activation along with text messages, Alertus boxes, mass email, digital signs, desktop alerts, LiveSafe, VCU Mobile, social media and VCU Alert website information, which are all part of a multi-channel system for communicating emergency information to VCU students, faculty, staff, visitors and the surrounding community.

The test will occur on Sept. 2 at 12 p.m.

It will include sirens on the Monroe Park campus, MCV campus and the VCU Police Department’s headquarters.

VCU remains committed to supporting a variety of emergency alert technologies to distribute information in a timely and effective manner.

These technologies help inform the VCU community of necessary and prudent protective actions in a comprehensive manner.

VCU conducts full-system tests in the spring and fall semesters; due to updated technologies, the university no longer conducts monthly siren tests.

