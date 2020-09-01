UVA Health bringing in more COVID-19 testing instruments, staff to deal with supply chain issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to those within the UVA Health System, there have been difficulties keeping up with increased COVID-19 testing demands.
The director of UVA’s medical labs, Dr. Chris Moskaluk, says it has been hard to obtain certain equipment for testing. Many hospitals have been facing these same challenges.
That is why UVA is hiring and training additional staff, setting up more testing instruments, and ordering more freezers to stock up on materials.
“To be honest, right now it’s just the number of hands that we have,” Dr. Moskaluk said. “So we’re actively recruiting and hiring new technicians to actually help run the machines and help run the assays.”
Dr. Moskaluk hopes the health system will be running at a higher capacity and producing about 1,500 tests per day by the end of September.
