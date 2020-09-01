Ukrops recalls chicken salad due to containing almonds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Ukrops Homestyle Foods has recalled a ready-to-eat chicken salad product due to misbranding an undeclared allergen, which is almonds.
The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint reporting that the product contained almonds.
The RTE chicken salad item was produced on Aug. 26.
The product’s description is:
- 15-oz. round plastic containers containing “Ukrop’s Chicken Salad” with a sell-by date of 09/02/20.
The product subject to recall bears establishment number “P-19979” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
These items were shipped to retail locations in North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
