‘They killed my son...it killed my soul’: Grieving family offers reward in 28-year-old’s killing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a pain and a loss so great that Daniel and Claudia Poore flew over 2,800 miles from San Fransisco, California to Richmond to find closure and answers.
“Think about your family, think about somebody busting into your house and at the point-blank range shooting your loved one, letting your loved one walk out your door, shooting them again, and letting them die on the street like a dog, that’s what happened to here,” said Daniel.
“I’m devastated,” said Claudia, her voice wavering with tears in her eyes.
These parents are morning the loss of their 28-year-old son, Marcio Justino. The Richmond Police Department identified Justino as the victim killed early Sunday morning.
Investigators say that officers responded to a call of a person down on West Clopton Street around midnight on Aug. 30.
At the scene, police found Justino, lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives determined Justino, was shot inside his Clopton Street home and collapsed outside.
Tuesday night, a candle-lit memorial stood where Justino was found.
“Marcio, I miss you man,” said Tim Walker, a close friend of Justino’s. “I only knew him for about six months and I learned him those six months, and I never saw him do anybody wrong, he always wanted to help.”
Justino’s parents say he was well known in the community as someone who was very giving and supportive of others who fell on hard times.
“He was known to either loan or give money to people, or just give moral support,” said Daniel. “He was a gentle giant. He was about 6-foot-4 and just a very peaceful, spiritual person. Why would anyone do something this cruel to another human being?”
“They killed my son, it killed me too,” said Claudia. “It killed my soul.”
So far police are still investigating, but have few answers. It’s why Justino’s family says they are now offering an award for anyone who has information in their son’s death.
“We don’t have any answers, which is why we wanted to offer a reward of $2,000 to help find whoever did this,” said Daniel.
Clinging to their faith, Daniel and Claudia, read from the book of Proverbs 11:12 in Justino’s Bible which reads: “Whoever belittles his neighbor lacks sense, but a man of understanding remains silent, so stop telling lies. Let us tell our neighbors the truth for we are all parts of the same body.”
“We think one of the neighbors knows something. Please, we’re all part of the same body. We’re children of God and Marcio was a child of God,” said Daniel. “Please help us find his killer to prevent them from killing someone else.”
Since Aug. 15, there have been over 23 shootings and 10 homicides in the city. Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith took to social media Tuesday calling is these killings senseless, and that the community has to do things differently.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant M. Mocello at (804) 646-6775 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
