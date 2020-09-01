Richmond Folk Festival releases more plans for virtual celebration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival will celebrate virtually in place of the 16th annual event that generally attracts tens of thousands to Brown’s Island.
The festival is slated for Oct. 9-11 and will include a television program, radio broadcasts and online streaming.
“We certainly share in the disappointment so many are feeling that we won’t be celebrating in person along our downtown Riverfront this October,” said Lisa Sims, CEO of Venture Richmond. “But we are grateful for our sponsors and partners who are helping us bring our community together for a culturally-rich, engaging and memorable weekend.”
Venture Richmond Events, which produces the folk festival, will present new performances, highlights from years past, a riverfront art installation and more. The nonprofit decided to cancel the in-person components of the 2nd Street and Folk festivals.
Additional artists that will be featured in new musical performances are:
- Eileen Ivers (Irish fiddle) Bronx, New York
- Jason Samuels Smith & the Winard Harper Trio (tap dance) New York, New York
- Martha & Emily Spencer (old-time) Whitetop, Virginia
- Mythili Prakash Dance Ensemble (Bharata Natyam) Los Angeles, California
- Pedrito Martinez (Afro-Cuban) New York, New York
Each year, Virginia Folklife Stage showcases some of Virginia’s finest artisans and chefs.
Frances Davis will be teaching how to make delicious fried dried apple pies, Mary Stewart shares her Tangier Island crab bisque recipe, sisters Clementine Macon and Deborah Pratt from Middlesex renew their rivalry in the fourth year of the Oyster Shucking Smackdown series and learn how to make traditional baklava with Sondus Moussa.
The festival’s Craft Marketplace features artisans selling handcrafted and traditional items ranging from jewelry, specialty goods and original artwork.
Guests can still enjoy shopping from over 25 favorite festival merchants. To shop online, click here.
Specific schedules will be released closer to the festival, but the time frames are:
- Friday, Oct. 9 from 6-10 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 10 from 12-8 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 11 from 12-8 p.m.
The 2nd Street Festival also has virtual plans — live-streamed musical performances will run from Oct. 3-4.
For more information, visit RichmondFolkFesitval.org and the Richmond Folk Festival’s Facebook page.
