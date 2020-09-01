Prince George man reported missing

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Prince George man has been reported missing.
Police say at approximately 1 a.m. on Sept. 1, Ronaire David Morris, 63, was reported missing by family members.
Morris has Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease and requires medication for health conditions.
Reports say Morris was last seen leaving the area on foot carrying a bible.
Morris may be wearing a burgundy sweater, blue jeans, and tan shoes.
Morris is approximately 5′7″ tall and weighs about 145 pounds.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Morris should contact Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.
