Petersburg city schools list dates, times to pick up work materials for school year

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) have listed dates and times for parents to pick up work materials, technology devices and other things children will need to start the school year.
The school district says fifth graders who have already checked out a device will transition with the device to Vernon Johns Middle School.
Eighth graders who have already checked out a device will transition with the device to Petersburg High School.
The collection of the device will only take place if the student withdrawals from PCPS.
Pick-up times and locations include:
Cool Spring
- September 1: Kindergarten and 5th grade, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- September 2: 1st grade and 4th grade, 4 p.m. -6:30 p.m.
- September 3: 2nd grade and 3rd grade, 4 p.m. -6:30 p.m.
Lakemont
- September 2: Kindergarten-2nd grade, 4 p.m. -6 p.m.
- September 3: 3rd - 5th grade & parents with multiple students, 4 p.m. -6 p.m.
Pleasants Lane
- September 1: Kindergarten and 1st grade, 4 p.m. -6 p.m.
- September 2: 2nd and 3rd grade, 4 p.m. -6 p.m.
- September 3: 4th and 5th grade, 9 a.m. -11 a.m.
Walnut Hill
- September 1: 4th and 5th grade, 4 p.m. -6:30 p.m.
- September 2: 2nd and 3rd grade, 4 p.m. -6:30 p.m.
- September 3: Kindergarten and 1st grade, 4 p.m. -6:30 p.m.
Vernon Johns
- September 3: 6th Grade 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- September 3: 7th Grade 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- September 3: 8th Grade 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Petersburg High School
- August 31: All grades, 3 p.m. -7 p.m.
- September 1: All grades, 3 p.m. -7 p.m.
- September 2: All grades, 3 p.m. -7 p.m.
- September 3: All grades, 3 p.m. -7 p.m.
Blandford Academy
- September 3: All grades, 10 a.m. -5 p.m. at Vernon Johns Middle School
- August 31-September 3: All grades, 3 p.m. -7 p.m. at Petersburg High School
Westview families will be contacted by the school.
