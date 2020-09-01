Over 7,000 American flags to be properly disposed of at Virginia War Memorial

“During these difficult times it is more important than ever to demonstrate our unity and determination to prevail during the COVID – 19 crisis. The American Flag represents that American spirit. Each of these well-worn symbols of our great nation represents a home’s pride in our country’s heritage and its hope for our country’s future. They were respectfully flown by families of all income levels, political ideologies, religious beliefs, racial backgrounds and gender identifications: their commonality was, and continues to be, their love of the United States.”