Northam: No changes to COVID-19 restrictions in state ahead of Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam said the coronavirus is moderately contained in the state but says that doesn’t mean let your guard down as Labor Day nears.
Holding his first COVID-19 briefing in about a month, Northam said restrictions in the Hampton Roads area will not be lifted until an assessment after the holiday weekend.
Don’t expect any movement on restrictions state-wide any time soon. The state’s positivity rate, while low, has been ticking upward recently and is hovering around 7%.
“In order to be where we need to be, in a more comfortable place, people need to continue to be vigilant,” said Northam. “I can’t say that enough. It’s in our hands. It really is if we follow the guidelines.”
Northam said the state is exempting teachers from federal guidance making them critical infrastructure workers. The state wants them to get tested but self-isolate while waiting for results instead of having them continue to work if they aren’t showing symptoms.
“Despite recent changes in the CDC guidelines, Virginia will continue to encourage that those who need testing, get it,” said Northam.
The COVIDWISE app has more than 460,000 downloads so far. The governor said 51 people were notified Monday that they may have been exposed to the virus.
