News to Know for Sept. 1: Five RPS schools offer childcare; Henrico Q&A sessions; Liberty launches investigation; Gov. Northam endorsing Mayor Stoney

Clouds and more scattered showers and an even a chance of a few storms Tuesday.
There will be morning fog Tuesday, then it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely and storms possible.
Highs in the low 80s.
Richmond school leaders approved a big plan Monday night with few details on exactly how it will work.
The district will open up five school buildings to offer childcare services during the pandemic, but who will provide those services and under what safety parameters remain unclear.
The idea came at the behest of Mayor Levar Stoney, prompting the superintendent to bring the idea before the school board.
Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) have listed dates and times for parents to pick up work materials, technology devices and other things children will need to start the school year.
To see a list of locations, times and dates for pick-up, click here.
Henrico County Public Schools will offer a series of virtual learning “Help Chats” to help families with understanding the concepts and technologies behind the division’s virtual learning this fall.
There will be a series of prerecorded videos to break down what families need to know, along with three live Q&A sessions using Microsoft Teams.
The videos are available now on the division’s website or YouTube page.
Liberty University is opening an independent investigation into Jerry Falwell Jr.’s tenure as president, a wide-ranging inquiry that will include financial, real estate and legal matters, the evangelical school’s board announced Monday.
In a statement, the board said it had retained an outside firm to investigate “all facets” of the school’s operations under Falwell, and that it was “committed to learning the consequences that have flowed from a lack of spiritual stewardship by our former president.”
Calls for such an investigation had been mounting since Falwell’s departure last week from the post he had held since 2007.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is kicking off his campaign for re-election with some major political backings.
Governor Northam and State Delegate Delores McQuinn both plan to endorse Mayor Stoney at an event today.
Stoney’s campaign says he plans to have a campaign-related event set for Tuesday.
Stoney is facing a number of opponents in the election set for this fall.
The U.S. Navy says one of its aircraft has crashed on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, but the two pilots and two crew members on board were able to safely bailout.
The E-2C Hawkeye went down in the vicinity of Wallops Island at about 3:50 p.m. Monday during a training flight.
That’s according to a statement from Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg, a spokeswoman with Naval Air Force Atlantic.
Volunteers from the American Red Cross will be raising money for Hurricane Laura victims in Texas and Louisiana.
Volunteers will be in Call 12 to answer questions and more.
Call 12′s phone lines are open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
