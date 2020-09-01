Metro Richmond Zoo presents first bi-annual 5k race

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo, along with Run Wild Races, will be presenting the first bi-annual 5k race at the zoo.
The zoo says 100% of the proceeds will benefit cheetahs.
The race will follow all the Governor’s guidelines in order to provide a safe experience during COVID-19.
The race can operate in phase 3 or 2.
Some of the safety measures include:
- The race will take place over 2 event days to spread out participants to allow for social distancing.
- The race will limit the number of participants on the course by utilizing start waves of only 30 participants.
- Start waves will commence every 15 minutes (30 participants each wave).
- Pre-race staging will be spread out over several acres to provide ample social distancing space.
- Spectators and runners are required to wear a mask except while running the race.
- Staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks at all times.
- There is a virtual race option at registration for people who feel more comfortable running at home.
Participants will run or walk 3.1 miles around the perimeter of the Zoo and the Zoo’s nationally recognized Cheetah Conservation Center.
The course consists of mostly dirt, mulch, and grass trails with some gravel and asphalt pathways.
The trail has winding turns, some rolling hills, crosses many creeks, beautiful views, a few steep hills and sights of exotic wildlife.
Racers will get to see animals during their run like rhinos, cheetahs, zebras, other antelope and farm animals.
After the event, racers can visit the Zoo for free.
The race will take place on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.
To register for the race or for more information, click here.
