Judge orders closure of Hanover restaurant for COVID-19 violations

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A judge has ordered the closure of a Hanover County restaurant that has violated COVID-19 safety measures and operated without a license.
Last month, Attorney General Mark Herring filed a request for an injunction to ensure compliance with Virginia’s safety measures and to ensure the safety of employees and patrons at Calabash Seafood.
According to the complaint, the local Health Department has received dozens of complaints about the restaurant, including that it was allegedly allowing indoor dining before it was permitted.
The complaint explained that the manager of the restaurant did not take the threat of COVID-19 seriously, saying that the “health department could not tell him what to do,” that “the servers did not need to wear face coverings,” and that he “did not see the need for face coverings, claiming that COVID-19 was pretty much over.”
Instead of taking steps to protect older, high-risk patrons, the manager explained that “elderly people should stay home,” according to the complaint.
The lawsuit seeking a temporary injunction was filed on behalf of the State Board of Health and Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver against Calabash Seafood and its owners after the restaurant failed numerous safety inspections, refused to comply with COVID safety requirements and has continued to operate even though its license has been suspended.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, a judge in Hanover Circuit Court issued a temporary restraining order closing the restaurant starting at 10 a.m. until further notice.
