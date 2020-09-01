GRTC announces changes to services, routes

Route 1 Chamberlayne & Wilmer to Southside Plaza – New route operates only on Sundays between Southside Plaza and Northside on Chamberlayne. This route replaces the Sunday service previously operated by Routes 1A and 1C, consolidating the service onto one “trunk” route before branching out at Southside Plaza onto the connections for Sunday Routes 1A and 1C. By operating the single route between Southside Plaza and Chamberlayne, GRTC expects to improve on-time-performance and reliability of service for customers. Sunday Route 1 service operates every 30 minutes. Customers needing to travel on Southside beyond Southside Plaza need to transfer from the Route 1 onto either the 1A or 1C. Public Timetable (PDF)