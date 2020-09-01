Gov. Northam endorses Richmond Mayor Stoney for re-election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is kicking off his campaign for re-election with some major political backings.
Governor Ralph Northam announced his endorsement for Stoney during an event Tuesday morning.
“Levar has been a leader, he’s a listener, he’s taken action,” said Northam. “I plan to vote for him on Nov. 3rd and I encourage everyone in the city of Richmond to do the same.”
Northam will also be attending Stoney’s official campaign kickoff Tuesday evening.
State Del. Delores McQuinn is also expected to endorse the mayor.
Former Democratic presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced his support of Stoney earlier this summer.
Stoney is facing a number of opponents in the election set for this fall.
