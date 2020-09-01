Forecast: Tuesday clouds and showers in the low 80s

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds and more scattered showers and a even a chance of a few storms Tuesday
TUESDAY: Morning fog, then Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely and storms possible. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, high in low 90s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s (Rain Chance: 30%)
