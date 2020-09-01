First Alert Weather Day: Low severe storm risk on Wednesday

Strong wind gusts, low tornado risk with any storms that develop Wednesday afternoon

Strong wind gusts are possible with any storms that develop on Wednesday across Central Virginia. (Source: WWBT)
By Nick Russo | September 1, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 2:53 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for a low threat of strong to severe storms.

Any storms that develop Wednesday during the afternoon into the early evening could have strong wind gusts. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for areas north and west of Petersburg, which includes metro Richmond.

Strong storms will be most likely from 2 to 8 pm on Wednesday.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially north of Richmond. The tornado threat is very low at 2%.

We’ll keep you posted with the First Alert to any changes to the forecast on Wednesday. Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app on Wednesday.

