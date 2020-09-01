First Alert Weather Day: Low severe storm risk on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for a low threat of strong to severe storms.
Any storms that develop Wednesday during the afternoon into the early evening could have strong wind gusts. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for areas north and west of Petersburg, which includes metro Richmond.
Strong storms will be most likely from 2 to 8 pm on Wednesday.
An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially north of Richmond. The tornado threat is very low at 2%.
We'll keep you posted with the First Alert to any changes to the forecast on Wednesday.
