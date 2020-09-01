COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 927 | Positivity at 7.7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 122,542 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Wednesday- a 927 case increase since Tuesday.
The state totals stand at 2,641 deaths with 9,678 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,605,290 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, rose slightly to 7.7 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Three new outbreaks were reported on Wednesday; the total number is now 845. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 17,688 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,910 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,146 cases, 269 hospitalizations, 83 deaths
- Henrico: 4,670 cases, 381 hospitalizations, 194 deaths
- Richmond: 3,950 cases, 373 hospitalizations, 49 deaths
- Hanover: 816 cases, 87 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 637 cases, 69 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
- Goochland: 222 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
