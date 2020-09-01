Chesterfield Schools offering pickup meals for students during virtual learning

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is offering pickup meals for students during the start of virtual learning this fall.
The pre-ordered meals can be picked up at various school and off-site locations. The meal service times and locations become effective on Sept. 8.
Meals for the week of Sept. 8-11 can be pre-ordered, HERE. Orders should be submitted by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
When ordering, families will be asked to select option one or two for which entree they would like. If families are unable to pick up meals on a certain day, select “no meals.” To view the menu options for the day at each school, click here.
Heating instructions for meals can be found, here.
For those who do not have internet access and need to place an order, call 804-743-3717.
Chesterfield schools said to note that there will not be any offside delivery on Sept. 8-9.
Free and reduced-price meals: Families can apply for approval to participate in the federal free and reduced meals program online, here. Students will not receive this benefit until the application has been approved. If a student was approved last year for free meals, the family has until early Oct. 2020 to complete a new application for the 2020-21 school year.
Prepayments: Meals will need to be prepaid using www.myschoolbucks.com or by downloading the MySchoolBucks app. The Food and Nutrition Services team will pay the service fees. For safety and health reasons, cash will not be accepted at pickup locations. Charging of meals is also not allowed.
Schools with morning service from 7-9 a.m.
- Bellwood ES
- Beulah ES
- Bird HS
- Bon Air ES
- Chalkley ES
- Marguerite Christian ES
- Clover Hill ES
- Clover Hill HS
- Crenshaw ES
- CTC@Courthouse
- CTC@Hull
- Curtis ES
- Thomas Dale HS (ninth-grade campus)
- A.M. Davis ES
- Ecoff ES
- Enon ES
- Ettrick ES
- Falling Creek ES
- Gordon ES
- Grange Hall ES
- Greenfield ES
- Harrowgate ES
- Hening ES
- Jacobs Road ES
- James River HS
- Manchester HS
- Matoaca HS
- Midlothian HS
- Midlothian MS
- Old Hundred ES
- Providence ES
- Providence MS
- Robious ES
- Salem ES
- Elizabeth Scott ES
- Alberta Smith ES
- Tomahawk Creek MS
Schools with afternoon service from 4-6 p.m.
- Bailey Bridge MS
- Bensley ES
- Bird HS
- Carver College and Career Academy
- Carver MS
- Marguerite Christian ES
- Cosby HS
- Crenshaw ES
- Crestwood ES (at Bon Air ES)
- Thomas Dale HS
- Elizabeth Davis MS
- Enon ES
- Evergreen ES
- Falling Creek MS
- Gates ES
- Greenfield ES
- Hopkins ES
- Jacobs Road ES
- Manchester MS
- Matoaca ES
- Matoaca MS
- Meadowbrook HS
- Midlothian MS
- Monacan HS
- Providence ES
- Providence MS
- Reams ES (at A.M. Davis ES)
- Robious MS
- Salem MS
- Spring Run ES
- Swift Creek ES
- Swift Creek MS
- Watkins ES
- Weaver ES
- Wells ES
- Winterpock ES
- Woolridge ES
Offsite locations from 7-8 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m.
- Ampthill Presbyterian Church - 2800 Falling Creek Avenue
- Aston Ridge Apartments - 705 Pool Road
- Bellwood Dr Flea Market - 9201 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
- Bensley Park - 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road
- Birchwood At Boulders Apartments - 725 Boulder Springs Drive
- Brook Creek Crossing Apartments - 700 Colton Creek Road
- Central Library - 7051 Lucy Corr Boulevard
- Chester Library - 11800 Centre Street
- Chesterfield County Volunteer Rescue Center - 5711 River Road
- Chesterfield Village Apartments - 211 Lingstorm Ln.
- Creekpointe Apartments - 14600 Creekpointe Circle
- Crystal Lake Apartments - 3501 Meadowdale Boulevard
- Cultural Center of India - 6641 Ironbridge Pkwy.
- Enon Library - 1801 Enon Church Road
- Ettrick Park - 20400 Laurel Road
- Ettrick/Matoaca Library - 4501 River Road
- Faith and Family Church - 7900 Walmsley Boulevard
- Food Lion Shopping Center - 6201 Belmont Road
- Friendship Baptist Church - 5200 Newbys Bridge Road
- Greenleigh Trailer Park - 14006 Stevenhurst Drive
- Harbour East Mobile Home - 800 West Hundred Road
- Harry G. Daniels Park - 6600 Whitepine Road
- Holiday Mobile Park - 9701 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
- Hunters Chase Apartments - 5200 Hunt Master Drive
- Ironbridge Church - 10900 Ironbridge Road
- Mallard Cove Apartments - 4123 Mallard Landing Circle
- Manchester Family YMCA - 7540 Hull Street Road
- Meadowbrook Apartments - 5314 Whetstone Road
- Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries - 2501 Mt. Gilead Boulevard
- Old Beulah Elementary School - 4216 Beulah Road
- Old Buckingham Station Apartments - 1301 Buckingham Station Drive
- Open Door Baptist Church - 7151 Belmont Road
- R. Garland Dodd Park at Point of Rocks Park - 201 Enon Church Road
- Rockwood Park - 3401 Courthouse Road
- Suburban Mobile Village - 1000 Suburban Village Loop
- The Belvedere Apartments - 11900 Bellaverde Circle
- The Park At Salisbury Apartments - 401 Lancaster Gate Drive
- The Timbers Apartments - 2024 Timbers Hill Road
- Union Branch Baptist Church - 11519 River
- Road Your Store - 740 Adkins Road
