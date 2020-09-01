Chesterfield County, seeking more officers, offering bonuses for poll workers during election

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is seeking more Officers of Election and will be offering bonuses to poll workers during the General Election in November.
The county is offering a $100 bonus, bringing their overall compensation for their work during Election Day to $250.
Chesterfield currently boasts more than 1,300 Officers of Election.
However, an overwhelming number of those officers are over the age of 65, and with the growing concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall, the Registrar’s Office is preparing for several of those officers to potentially sit out this election.
All potential officers must be registered voters in Virginia. A typical day for an officer working the polls begins at 5 a.m. and does not end until all the votes are counted and reported.
Other duties include:
- Greeting and providing directions
- Helping voters that may not be able to leave their vehicle to vote
- Checking in voters and issuing a ballot
- Sanitizing communal areas within the polling place so they are safe for voters
- Sitting and standing for long periods as well as being able to lift up to 40 pounds with assistance.
“We’re casting our net wide this year to find more Officers of Elections,” Chesterfield General Registrar and Director of Elections, Constance L. Hargrove, said. “We know how different this election is going to be over previous years; finding hardworking and determined officers is paramount in making our voters feel safe and confident in the election process.”
To sign up to become an officer and for more information, call 804-748-1471.
