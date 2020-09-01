2 Central Va. men win big playing Virginia Lottery

(WWBT) - Two men in Central Virginia have reason to celebrate after winning big with the Virginia Lottery.
Marcus Gil of Henrico wasn’t expecting much when he stopped at the 7-Eleven along West Broad Street and bought a Double Dollar Crossword Scratcher game.
After getting home and scratching off the ticket, he found that he won $250,000.
“It was surreal,” he later told Virginia Lottery officials. “I couldn’t believe it!”
Gil said he plans to invest the winnings.
Also celebrating is Bobby Gray of Chesterfield, who won $100,000 during the Cash 5 drawing on Aug. 18 after matching all the numbers correctly, which were 17-21-25-29-32.
Virginia Lottery officials said he was very calm as he presented the winning ticket that he bought at the 7-Eleven along Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.
Gray said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.
