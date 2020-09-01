BeWellVA.com offers tools, resources to Virginians for preventing suicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Local health care agencies are raising awareness of tools and resources available to Virginians to help prevent suicide.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Sept. 6-12 marks National Suicide Prevention Week, making it an ideal time for Virginians to know about resources available to them.
BeWellVA.com “offers connections for getting help, learning more about mental health and suicide prevention, attending events and accessing specialized resources for active-duty military and veterans.” It was created in collaboration with Central Virginia’s seven Community Services Boards.
“We want to give ordinary people the confidence, knowledge, and ability to prevent suicides by talking about it and getting others help as soon as possible,” Robin Pentecost, Goochland Powhatan Community Services Behavioral Health and Wellness Supervisor, said.
As always, those with thoughts of suicide should call 1-800-273-TALK for immediate help.
For more information and resources on suicide prevention available across the central region, click here.
