11 arrested during protest outside Justice Center in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police said 11 people were arrested during a protest Tuesday night outside the Justice Center in Richmond.
Police said shortly before 7 p.m., RPD officers were called after they say a bicyclist tried to stop a tow truck from removing an illegally parked vehicle.
When an officer arrived, officials say the bicyclist tried to leave the area and was stopped by the officer.
“Other protesters attempted to interfere with that arrest and others that followed. They were also arrested,” police said.
Police said officers were assisting the Richmond Sheriff’s Office in dealing with protesters who had moved from the public sidewalk onto Justice Center grounds – causing a security concern.
The bicyclist was charged with obstruction of justice without force, and 10 other people were charged with obstruction of justice with force.
