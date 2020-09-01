AG Herring asks Virginians for information on impacts due to USPS changes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Mark Herring is asking Virginians and businesses to share any impacts related to changes the Trump Administration has made to the U.S. Postal Service.
Herring is also asking Virginians who work for USPS that may know what is happening at USPS facilities to also reach out to his office.
“We have already begun to hear about impacts that the Trump Administration’s hasty, illegal changes to the U.S. Postal Service have had,” said Herring. “Virginians all across our Commonwealth rely on the Postal Service for important things like life-saving medications, paying their bills or other payments, and other necessary goods that may not be arriving on time because of these changes. If you, a family member, or friend have been directly impacted by these changes to the U.S. Postal Service please reach out to my office and share your story with us.”
Herring said he is looking for information about the following:
- Delays in receiving medication
- Delayed receipt of Social Security checks or other forms of payment
- Late receipt bills
- Late receipt of official government notices
- Delayed receipt of packages
Anyone wanting to reach out can contact Herring’s office via a dedicated email at USPS@oag.state.va.us or by calling (804) 786-2071.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.