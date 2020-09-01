AG Herring asks Virginians for information on impacts due to USPS changes

“We have already begun to hear about impacts that the Trump Administration’s hasty, illegal changes to the U.S. Postal Service have had,” said Herring. “Virginians all across our Commonwealth rely on the Postal Service for important things like life-saving medications, paying their bills or other payments, and other necessary goods that may not be arriving on time because of these changes. If you, a family member, or friend have been directly impacted by these changes to the U.S. Postal Service please reach out to my office and share your story with us.”