87-year-old woman killed in I-95 crash over weekend

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say an 87-year-old woman was killed in a crash on I-95 in Hanover County.
According to police, a tractor-trailer was driving north in the right-hand lane around 4:15 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 95 when it was hit from behind by a speeding van.
Several people in the van were taken to a hospital for injuries. Police say a passenger - Sallie Hill, 87, of Rocky Mount, NC - died from her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
