20-year-old Petersburg man killed in early morning shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police say a 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Monday morning.
At approximately 3:15 a.m., police received a call for a shooting in the 300 block of Mistletoe Street.
After arriving on the scene, police located Jamaria Starkes, 20, of Petersburg, suffering from a gunshot wound near the front of a home.
Starkes was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
A man who works in the area recalled seeing a large police presence throughout much of the morning.
Additionally, another man mentioned this area has been the site of several deadly shootings over the years. Images on some of the buildings nearby read “RIP”.
In late April, a person was found shot on Starke Street not far from where Starkes was found.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
