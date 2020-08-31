Watching several tropical disturbances into early September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several tropical disturbances may develop into named storms over the next 5 days, but none of these tropical systems are expected to threaten the U.S. in the next 10 days.
The first few weeks of September are typically the peak of hurricane season based on historical records, and there will likely be at least a couple of storms in the Atlantic in the first week of the month.
There is a 70% chance a tropical or subtropical storm may develop close to the coastline of the southeast U.S., but thankfully the steering currents in the atmosphere will take this storm away from land and into the Northern Atlantic. No direct impacts to the U.S. are expected, though there may be higher surf than usual and a rip current risk at the coast.
Another area of low pressure moving across the Caribbean will have a chance to develop into a tropical storm, with its path taking it toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. This system is unlikely to enter into the Gulf of Mexico, which means it is also not expected to threaten the U.S.
One area we frequently watch for potential tropical development in September is off the coast of Africa near the Cape Verde islands. Tropical waves (areas of thunderstorms) move off the coast of Africa late in the summer and can sometimes develop into a tropical storm or hurricane.
There is a 30% chance for development with a couple of tropical waves moving off the African coast in the next few days. These systems are unlikely to threaten land anytime soon.
None of the reliable forecast model guidance (such as the GFS and European forecast models, for example) show these storms threatening the U.S.
HOWEVER just because there’s no threat to the U.S. in the next 10 days, does not mean we can let our guard down. Hurricane season will likely remain active through much of the month of October.
There’s a chance the National Hurricane Center (NHC) will exhaust the list of named storms for 2020. As of August 31, there are 8 named storms to go until the end of the list of names for this year.
If we have more than 8 named storms in the remainder of 2020, the NHC will use the Greek alphabet to name storms, starting with Alpha. That has only happened once before, in the 2005 Atlantic Hurricane season, the same season that produced Katrina and Rita.
