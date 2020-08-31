Virginia Watercolor Society holding 41st exhibition in fall 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Watercolor Society will be holding it’s 41st exhibition and show this fall.
The event will feature 96 or more original watercolor paintings, which will be mostly for sale.
Thirty-percent of the sale of each painting will go to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.
Reception and review, by invitation, will be Oct. 30 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Art.
The exhibition will take place at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture from Oct. 30-Dec. 31.
