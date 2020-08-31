Virginia lawmakers pursue compromise on eviction moratorium

Lawmakers in the Virginia Senate appear to be nearing a compromise on a proposed eviction moratorium that advocates hope will head off a wave of homelessness amid widespread job losses and expiring unemployment benefits.
Initial proposals would have barred nearly all evictions through April 30, 2021, and mandated landlords participate in a state rent-relief program that in some cases required them to forgive half the rent they were owed. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called the approach unworkable as outlined in budget language introduced by Gov. Ralph Northam and legislation proposed by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield.
“To say that there are no evictions through April — we have to change that dramatically,” said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, when Northam’s budget language went before lawmakers.
But a revised version of Hashmi’s bill paired with changes to the state’s rent-relief program has assuaged some of those initial concerns by tying the moratorium to the end of the state of emergency and promising landlords full reimbursement for unpaid rent.
“So I’m not going to say we’re totally thrilled, but it’s getting close to a compromise that is at least livable,” said Patrick McCloud, the president of the Virginia Apartment Management Association, which represents landlords and had vigorously opposed earlier iterations of the program as “an unconstitutional taking.”
Senate lawmakers advanced Hashmi’s bill last week with amendments that allow evictions to proceed against tenants who refuse rental assistance through state or local programs or don’t qualify because they can afford to pay rent without help. It also allows evictions in response to “a criminal or willful act that is not remediable and that poses a threat to health or safety” and requires landlords to inform tenants in writing about the program and how to seek help.
“It is an attempt to provide a moratorium for individuals who are in crisis, especially those who are in crisis as a result of the pandemic,” Hashmi said, noting that researchers at VCU estimate that more than 260,000 households in Virginia are at risk of eviction.
She also outlined changes to the rent relief program, which Northam’s administration is funding with $50 million in CARES Act funding. In addition to providing full reimbursement directly to landlords for all unpaid rent, the revised rules allow landlords to directly apply for the aid on behalf of tenants and open the aid to anyone making less than 80 percent of the area median income, which hovers around $80,000 a year for a family of four in larger cities and $60,000 or even less in rural localities.
