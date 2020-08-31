Stafford K9 helps apprehend suspect following search

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s arrested a man following an extensive search on Saturday evening.
According to a release, a deputy tired conducting a traffic stop on Warrenton Road just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 29 after the deputy saw a driver fail to yield to traffic while pulling out of America’s Best Value Inn. The deputy turned on his emergency equipment at the Excel Inn and Suites when the suspect made an abrupt U-turn and accelerated in front of the hotel.
“The suspect pulled back onto Warrenton Road and proceeded northbound toward the commuter lot. He then ran a red light and made a U-turn to head back southbound on Warrenton Road toward I-95,” a release said.
The suspect went through several traffic lights before getting onto I-95 north.
Deputies said the driver continued down the interstate with several law enforcement vehicles behind him. During the chase, officials also said the suspect threw a bag with a controlled substance inside out the window. It was later recovered by a deputy.
As the chase reached mile marker 140, a deputy deployed stop sticks which deflated two of the suspect’s tires.
“The suspect continued to drive on the rims and was using all three lanes of the Interstate to try and maintain control of the vehicle. Deputy J.E. Alford used this opportunity to conduct the PIT maneuver which caused the suspect vehicle to spin into the guardrail,” a release said.
As the suspect’s vehicle stopped against the guardrail, deputies said the suspect ran into the woods and a search began.
Just before 9 p.m., officials got a tip that the suspect was in the area of the Aquia Town Center. Deputy B.U. Demirci and his K9 partner Titan responded to the area, where K9 Titan was able to find and apprehend the suspect in the tall grass near I-95 and Garrisonville Road.
The suspect, identified as Charles King, 34, of Washington D.C., was charged with intent to distribute a controlled substance, felony eluding, reckless driving and no operator’s license. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
