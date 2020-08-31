RPS holding special board meeting on emergency childcare

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools (RPS) will be holding a special board meeting on emergency childcare when schools will go virtual.
The city recently held a survey for parents, asking if they have childcare when school goes virtual.
More than 60 percent of those parents said they had no childcare.
RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras is asking the board to open five RPS emergency buildings for emergency childcare.
The special board meeting will be held on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.
