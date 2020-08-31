RPS approves opening 5 schools for emergency childcare

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond school leaders approved a big plan Monday night with few details on exactly how it will work. The district will open up five school buildings to offer childcare services during the pandemic, but who will provide those services and under what safety parameters remain unclear.
The idea came at the behest of Mayor Levar Stoney, prompting the superintendent to bring the idea before the school board. While the board voted 6-0, with two abstaining, to open up several school buildings, some complained it was too much to decide on with so little time.
While most Richmond Public School buildings will be closed when the school year begins next month, MLK Middle, Holton, Huguenot, Miles Jones and Blackwell will not. Instead, the schools will open their doors for some 500 students who have nowhere else to go when virtual instruction kicks off.
“There are many families in Richmond this evening who are facing difficult circumstances this fall,” Superintendent Jason Kamras said.
It’s why he recommended bringing in outside providers to care for RPS students - with first priority going to children of essential workers. But the idea came with skepticism.
“If the buildings are not safe enough for teachers and students, how are they safe for daycare and workers presumably at a higher risk who are not familiar with the buildings?” a staff member said reading a public comment.
“If folks don’t have access to transportation, that single mom who works at the grocery store, how is she going to get her kid to the school?” school board member Kenya Gibson asked.
Some questioned why they are forced to make such an important decision days before the start of the school year, with no contract in place for who would provide the childcare services and what kind of building ventilation and safety guidelines would be enforced.
“We can’t make decisions with a document that has a dozen or so bullet points on it. This is not how it works,” Gibson continued.
But the Superintendent told the board time is of the essence, especially following a survey where 60% of families told the school district they have nowhere to send their children when school resumes.
“Our families are hurting. If we delay this decision, this will have a huge impact on our families who are greatly in need,” board member Dawn Page added.
Kamras suggested each school would hold approximately 100 students with 5-10 per room. Three million dollars in federal funding will support the program. Churches and non-profit groups would apply to offer their services and the program would be free for a majority of students. The superintendent says it is likely childcare won’t kick off until a week or so after the first day of school.
Six board members voted to move forward while Kenya Gibson and James Barlow decided not to vote for or against the plan.
