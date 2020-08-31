Richmond ends amnesty program for parking citations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond will be ending its parking amnesty program, which started in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parking enforcement already resumed citywide in July.
At 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, the city will begin booting vehicles with outstanding past-due tickets.
Anyone who received tickets on or after March 16 must pay the original ticketed amount by Monday in order to have any additional fines and penalties waived.
Anyone who owed money for parking tickets and overdue penalties prior to March 16 had the amounts due frozen and were not accruing additional fines and penalties during the amnesty period. Those frozen amounts must now be paid by Monday.
DMV related hold fees were not included in the amnesty program.
For additional information, please call 311 or visit www.Richmondgov.com.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.