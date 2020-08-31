Report: Navy plane crashes on Virginia’s Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
According to CNN, the plane that crashed is a U.S. Navy E-2C Hawkeye. The Navy tells CNN that all four people inside the plane bailed out during a training flight.
Police were called around 3:52 p.m. and located the wreckage near the intersection of Berry Road and Mason Road in the community of Bloxom.
The pilot and three passengers were found safe. CNN reports they were found by search and rescue crews, and that the crew is from the Naval Station in Norfolk.
Berry Road and Mason Road are closed at the intersection due to the crash investigation. A detour has been set up and anyone traveling in the area is asked to seek a different route.
Police did not release any additional details at this time.
