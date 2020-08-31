Petersburg police investigating shooting death of 20-year-old man

Petersburg police say they are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 20-year-old man. (Source: Karly Tinsley)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 31, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT - Updated August 31 at 12:11 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police say they are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 20-year-old man.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., police received a call for the 300 block of Mistletoe Street.

After arriving on the scene, police located Jamaria Starkes, 20, of Petersburg, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Starkes was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

