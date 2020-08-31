Petersburg police investigating shooting death of 20-year-old man

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police say they are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 20-year-old man.
At approximately 3:15 a.m., police received a call for the 300 block of Mistletoe Street.
After arriving on the scene, police located Jamaria Starkes, 20, of Petersburg, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Starkes was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
