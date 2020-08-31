Northam to endorse Stoney for re-election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is kicking off his campaign for re-election with some major political backings.
Stoney’s campaign says he plans to have a campaign-related event set for Tuesday.
Governor Ralph Northam and state Del. Delores McQuinn are set to attend the event and plan to endorse the mayor.
Former Democratic presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced his support of Stoney earlier this summer.
Stoney is facing a number of opponents in the election set for this fall.
